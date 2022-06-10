REGION — Responsible citizens from over 30 towns participated in the first-ever Parents’ Forum at the Farmington Community Center on Friday, June 3.

Special thanks go out to the featured guest speakers. Maine House Representative, Heidi Sampson (R-Alfred), exposed ‘The Hidden Agenda’ and asked, ‘What does lack of transparency in Public Schools cost us?’ Followed by U.S. Congressional Second District primary candidate, Liz Caruso (R-Caratunk), who shared her experience as a homeschool co-op founder and regional leader.

Organizational structure for the event was inspired by SOS Save Our Students, https://www.s-o-s.education/, and the Maine Chapter of Parents’ Rights in Education, https://www.parentsrightsined.org/maine.html.

Individual witness testimony was offered from respected parents of several school districts including: RSU 9, 10, 56, and 59. Liz Kelley, Tiffany Estabrook, Angela Greenwood, Heather MacDonald, and Alexander Creznic described their personal experiences dealing with inappropriate material, lessons, and evasive administrative policies in public schools.

Many dignitaries were in attendance, to include at State Senators Russel Black and Lisa Keim, State Representatives Shelia Lyman, Randy Hall, and Dan Newman, County Commissioner Lance Harvell, and RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington. During the public forum, a dozen or more supporting members of the audience spoke and asked questions to the expert panel. Dr. Tobin Moon Carson, DO respectfully offered her dissenting viewpoint.

Too many to list individually, but also present were church leaders, organizational managers, business owners, public safety personnel, local elected officials, educators, and other professionals. Needless to say, it was a tremendous and influential cross-section of our concerned community.

More thanks go out to the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department – Matt Foster, Jen Savage, and their excellent crew – for their professional courtesies and skills, and to the Farmington Police and Code Enforcement Departments for procedural advice and direction.

Many volunteers donated time, effort, and money to make the first Parents’ forum held in the greater Farmington Area a tremendous success. Everyone in attendance should be given credit for beginning a community dialogue on such a critically important issue as the rights of parents to be primary directors in the proper education, true safety, and welfare of our children.

Attendees proudly signed in to represent the following communities: Alfred, Avon, Belgrade, Bowdoinham, Caratunk, Chesterville, Dixfield, East Dixfield, Farmington, Farmington Falls, West Farmington, Greene, Highland, Industry, Jay, Kingfield, Leeds, Livermore Falls, Mexico, New Sharon, New Vineyard, N. New Portland, Phillips, Ripley, Rumford, Strong, Temple, Topsham, Waterville, Wilton, and East Wilton.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: