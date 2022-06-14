Second grade students at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore perform Wednesday morning, June 1. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

REGION — Last week students in Spruce Mountain schools shared what they had learned this year in music and drama.

From left Grant Gould, Michael Knowlton, Richard Farrar, and Wyatt Barker play drums during a second grade concert given Wednesday morning, June 1, at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

At the primary school in Livermore three concerts were given Wednesday, June 1. Under the direction of music teacher Jocelyn French, second graders performed at 9 a.m., kindergarten students at 10 a.m., and first graders at 1 p.m. Some second grade performances featured percussion quartets using overturned pails and drumsticks to help keep the beat.

Fifth grade students from Spruce Mountain Elementary School performed “Willy Wonka Kids” Friday night, June 3, at the middle school in Jay. Pictured from left during the play are Lilliane Austin, Colby Spiotta and Quinn Bennett. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

On Friday evening, June 3, fifth grade students from the elementary school in Jay performed the play “Willy Wonka Kids” at the middle school. The play was postponed a day because of the bomb threat on Thursday.

Reese Robichaud at left and Quinn Johnson perform in “Willy Wonka Kids” at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay Friday evening, June 3. Fifth grade students at the elementary school spent weeks rehearsing the play. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

French directed the play with assistance from Dan Labonte. Kayla Newmeyer was in charge of props and Mason Labonte sound design.

“Willy Wonka Kids” was performed by Spruce Mountain Elementary School fifth graders at the middle school in Jay Friday evening, June 3. Alyssa Smith seen standing is Willy Wonka. Seated from left are Oompa-Loompas Madisen Estabrook, Olivia Goodhart and Kilee Lewis. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Alyssa Smith was Willy and Quinn Johnson was Charlie Bucket. Mikayla Welch, Calvin Gay, Jailinn Fortin, Riley Moseley, Cameryn Rundlett, Reese Robichaud, Zander Janelle, Audriaunna Williams, Quinn Bennett, Colby Spiotta, Lilliane Austin, Emma Rowley, Gaige Judd, Lillian Lalemand, Chloe Wyly, Avery Cook and Hannah Cook were the other named characters.

Starring as Oompa-Loompas, candy kids and squirrels were Jocelynn Melanson, Piper Robichaud, Rogue Hatch, Ayla Tibbetts, Olivia Goodhart, Hailey Thomas, Madisen Estabrook, Ceceilia Courtney, Kilee Lewis, Colby Prescott, Toney Johnson and Kennedy Tindal.

The audience shared laughter, smiles and applause after each musical number – and sometimes even in the middle of one!

