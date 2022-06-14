REGION — Last week students in Spruce Mountain schools shared what they had learned this year in music and drama.

At the primary school in Livermore three concerts were given Wednesday, June 1. Under the direction of music teacher Jocelyn French, second graders performed at 9 a.m., kindergarten students at 10 a.m., and first graders at 1 p.m. Some second grade performances featured percussion quartets using overturned pails and drumsticks to help keep the beat.

On Friday evening, June 3, fifth grade students from the elementary school in Jay performed the play “Willy Wonka Kids” at the middle school. The play was postponed a day because of the bomb threat on Thursday.

French directed the play with assistance from Dan Labonte. Kayla Newmeyer was in charge of props and Mason Labonte sound design.

Alyssa Smith was Willy and Quinn Johnson was Charlie Bucket. Mikayla Welch, Calvin Gay, Jailinn Fortin, Riley Moseley, Cameryn Rundlett, Reese Robichaud, Zander Janelle, Audriaunna Williams, Quinn Bennett, Colby Spiotta, Lilliane Austin, Emma Rowley, Gaige Judd, Lillian Lalemand, Chloe Wyly, Avery Cook and Hannah Cook were the other named characters.

Starring as Oompa-Loompas, candy kids and squirrels were Jocelynn Melanson, Piper Robichaud, Rogue Hatch, Ayla Tibbetts, Olivia Goodhart, Hailey Thomas, Madisen Estabrook, Ceceilia Courtney, Kilee Lewis, Colby Prescott, Toney Johnson and Kennedy Tindal.

The audience shared laughter, smiles and applause after each musical number – and sometimes even in the middle of one!

