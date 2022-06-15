BEALS — Sam Hunkler, a physician and independent candidate from Beals, has qualified for the 2022 Maine governor’s race.

He submitted more than 4,900 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office on May 27, of which 4,239 were verified as valid registered voter signatures. His place on the ballot became official on June 8th.

About his campaign, he said, “My aim is to bring kindness, respect, and fairness to governance while seeking common ground with Mainers.”

Hunkler has been gathering signatures for nearly four months around the state, and became a familiar sight at post offices and farmer’s markets. He gathered 92% of the signatures himself, from voters in 363 Maine towns.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: