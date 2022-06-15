LIVERMORE FALLS — Postmaster Erikka A. Brann was among 140 area postmasters sworn into office May 25 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a ceremony held in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Brann was sworn in as postmaster of Livermore Falls and will bring a focused approach on improving service reliability, consistency, affordability, dependability and sound financial management.

The title of postmaster is only granted to those employees who demonstrate the highest level of commitment to the Postal Service and to the millions of customers served nationwide. They oversee all aspects of local retail and delivery operations for the Postal Service in their respective communities.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be sworn in by the postmaster general as the 25th appointed postmaster of Livermore Falls, Maine,” Brann said.

She said she looks forward to meeting with local residents and businesses to ensure that their mailing and shipping needs are being met and that the trust placed in the Postal Service by customers is being earned.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

« Previous

filed under: