BANGOR — New Ventures Maine has announced an opening for an AmeriCorps VISTA College Access and Success Coordinator. A service year is a paid opportunity to develop leadership and professional skills through hands-on service. The one-year, full-time position will be located at the Bangor campus of the University of Maine at Augusta.

The College Access and Success Coordinator provides support and resources to increase access to and retention in higher education for low-income people of all ages. The coordinator connects adult learners with financial literacy programs and other services on campus and in the community to help students stay in college and graduate. The coordinator also works with student volunteers to raise awareness of food insecurity on campus and provide easy access to food on and off campus.

Program benefits include living allowance, choice of education award or end of service stipend, healthcare options, training, relocation allowance if eligible and childcare assistance if eligible

This position is available through the Campus Compact for New Hampshire’s College Access and Success AmeriCorps Program. Applicants may apply online.

Madalyn Shircliff, AmeriCorps VISTA College Access and Success Coordinator for New Ventures Maine at the UMA Augusta campus is currently finishing her 2021-22 assignment. She says of her experience, “During my time with AmeriCorps, I’ve heard incredible life stories, been told the most exciting dreams and goals, and met people who have such a strong desire to create positive change. These connections have reignited my ambition as well as my optimism…at the end of the day, I get the satisfaction of knowing that what I’m doing matters.” To read more about Madalyn’s experience read her reflection in the AmeriCorps Reflections blog post, Putting Things In Perspective.

For more information, visit www.compactnh.org/americorps/.

