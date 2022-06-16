FARMINGTON — Voters approved Regional School Unit 9’s $39.99 million budget for the 2022-23 school year at the polls Tuesday, June 14.

Voters additionally approved a $508,652 budget for Franklin County Adult Education.

The budget passed 1,220-662 overall at the polls in Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.

The budget, a $1.13 million increase from 2021-22, will come at a $13.78 million cost to taxpayers across the district’s 10 towns.

While the budget ultimately passed 64.8% to 35.2%, the margin was a stark difference to the annual budget meeting held May 24 where 78 voters nearly unanimously approved all 23 separate budget figures as recommended.

Budget voting, by town, was Chesterville 93 yes votes to 79 no votes, Farmington 410-160, Industry 63-29, New Sharon 124-98, New Vineyard 24-44, Starks 40-18, Temple 41-20, Vienna 58-23, Weld 54-41, and Wilton 313-150. With a nearly 2-to-1 margin, New Vineyard was the sole town to reject the budget.

By a 1,289 to 544 tally, voters also approved Question 2 “to continue to conduct a referendum to validate (RSU 9’s) annual school budget for the next three years” rather than having the final vote take place at the annual budget meeting.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: