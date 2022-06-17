Pomp Russell
WELD — How an enslaved Black infant becomes soldier, and citizen of Weld, Maine. Thanks to the roots of Weld and Maine’s beginnings and the branches of Weld’s earliest families. Join Judy Granger, local genealogist & citizen historian, at the Weld Free Public Library, for three presentations & conversations. Monday, June 27, 6:30 p.m. Roots & Branches: this story’s beginnings; Wednesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., Margaret Cutt, servant to wife and mother; and Monday, August 15, 6:30 p.m., for the early abolitionists
Youth programs
FARMINGTON —The Farmington Recreation Department is excited to announce that sign-ups are now open, for our Seventeen Summer Youth Programs! They include Camp Hippach Day Camp for third through seventh grade, Swim Lessons, Kinder Prep, Backyard Sports, MAD Science, Tennis, Flagg Football, Hippach Playground Storytime, Baseball Camp, Dynamic Knights Chess, Big Doodles Little Dudes, Nature Camp, Field Hockey Camp, Basketball Camp, Rock Crawlers Club, Pre-Season Soccer Camp, and Goodbye Summer Dance Camp. To know more about grades and ages of programs please visit Farmington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page or call 207-778-3464. We are also pleased to announce three Age 50 and UP “Forever Fit Programs”. These three are Book Worm Club, Beginners Art Class, and Game Time. Please call us with any questions and feel free to join. We look forward to serving our community this summer with a total of TWENTY Programs.
Meals
INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, the next is July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.
JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on June 17, will be roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, dessert for $13. On June 24, the veterans are making hamburgers on the grill with pasta salad and dessert $11. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!
EAST WILTON —On Saturday, June 18, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Boneless Roast Pork Loin, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Whole Kernel Corn, Dinner Rolls and Homemade Cookies. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, June 16 by 5 p.m., would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190. For more information please call one of these numbers.
Sales
NORTH JAY — June 18 – Saturday- North Jay Grange #10 is having a Food Sale and Indoor/Outdoor Sale. 9 a.m. – 1p.m. More good clothing for family, footwear, items, dolls, household and more FMI – 208-9225.
Reunion
WILTON —Wilton Academy Alumni reunion Tuesday, July 12 at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Wilton Academy attendees, their spouses and guests are invited to attend. There will be a special menu for the dinner that will be served at 12:15 p.m. After a short program, there will be opportunities to visit with classmates. For more information, please call Barry Therrien at 207-897-2787
Children’s Fest
CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Meeting House will be hosting an exhibit of children’s art as a feature of its upcoming Children’s Festival. The artwork will be on display on June 18 (Michael Menes, juggler) and June 25 (Michael Cooper, mime and mask artist) performances at the festival. Children aged 18 and younger from all area towns are invited to submit art that can be easily hung on the wall. Framing is not necessary. Limit 2 pieces per child. The art show will not involve prizes. There is no fee to participate. Art may be submitted by bringing it to the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville on either Friday, June 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Sunday, June 12 from 3-6 p.m. Name, age, telephone number and town of residence must be on the back of the artwork. FMI call 778-3513
Foster/adopt
REGION — Join A Family for ME on June 21, from 6-8 p.m. for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions about foster care and adoption, and what it means to parent teenagers and older youth. If you’ve ever considered foster care or adoption, this is a great opportunity to learn more and meet members of the community.
To register: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/afamilyforme/For more information, contact A Family for ME/Stephanie Eklund at [email protected] Learn about the licensing process. Discover what resources are available for teens and their caregivers. Break down the myths that surround teenagers. Meet current foster and adoptive parents. Hear positive feedback about parenting older youth. Registration will close on June 20. Visit us at https://afamilyformemaine.org/.
