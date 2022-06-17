FARMINGTON— Camp Hippach will run from June 27 to August 18 for kids entering grades third through seventh. REGISTRATION: Farmington Residents. – Week $ 50 per week. Out of town residents. – $60

Are you ready for a summer of fun in the sun? There’s something for everyone: theme weeks, crazy competitions, and free play opportunities! Grades entering 3rd through 7th will be held Monday through Thursday 8:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., pick up no later than 3 p.m.

Children are expected to bring hand sanitizer, snacks, lunch, water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, towel, and swimsuit. Only parents or legal guardians may enroll their child. We want to reach as many children as we can, so children may be signed up for a maximum of four weeks to start, and then be put on a wait list for more weeks. Residents and Non-Residents – Registrations Begin: June 4 from, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 pm – 5 pm

All current Covid-19 State Guidelines will be followed and are subject change. If we must cancel camp times due to COVID-19 a 50% refund will be granted upon request. Otherwise, there will be no refunds given.

Registrations fill first-come, first-serve! Parents may register any time after the initial registration dates listed above. *Half of the total camp fee must be paid at the time of registration, the other half must be paid before July 9, 2022.

Hippach Playground Storytime: DATES: June 29-August 24 (Wednesdays) 10:30 a.m. LOCATION: Hippach Field Playground. This past year Jennifer Savage ran a FREE Storytime Playgroup at the Community Center. For the Summer we would like to offer this FREE Storytime Playgroup outside at the Hippach Park. Bring a blanket, your child(ren) ages infant and up and join us for a Storytime and songs, followed by playing on the playground while connecting with other families in the area. Parents or guardians are required to stay. Wednesday mornings at 10:30 am. Start date June 29, 2022. Cancellations due to inclement weather will be posted on our Facebook page.

Backyard Sports: DATES: June 29 – August 10, (Wednesdays), entering grades: sixth through nine. REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $25, Out of Town Res. – $35. BACK AGAIN! This program is geared towards pre-teens and young teens who are entering grades 6 – 9. Get outside and step away from the electronics for a bit! Come enjoy playing Ultimate Frisbee, Capture the Flag, soccer, and other old favorites with your friends. This program will run from 3:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and is sure to create fun memories and new friends for your children this summer. Participation is limited to 20!

Nature Camp: DATES: July 8 – August 12 (Fridays) AGES: 6 – 10. REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. $25, out of town Res. – $35. NEW THIS SUMMER! Farmington Recreation will be offering a new experience for the curious, creative, and outdoorsy- Nature Camp! This fun filled adventure will consist of both inside and outside activities. Time will be spent exploring places like Bonney Woods and Abbott Park to learn about different leaves, insects, and more. Each week we will have an activity that incorporates our adventure for the day. If your child enjoys nature as well as being artistic then this is the camp for you. Participants will need good shoes, a set of clothes that can (and will) get dirty, a water bottle, and a snack! Nature Camp will run on Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. All adventures will start at the Farmington Community Center! See you then!

The Farmington Recreation Department is located at the Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle Street. Office Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. p: (207) 778-3464. Director of Parks and Recreation: Matthew L. Foster, CPRP, Assistant Director: Jennifer R. Savage. Check out our Facebook Page for more info! facebook.com/farmingtonrec

If you have any ideas for programs or would like to volunteer or help in some way, we want to hear from you! Please give us a call or stop by and chat with us! The programs listed above are not Mt. Blue RSD sponsored activities, however this brochure is being distributed through its schools as a community service. All costs associated with its printing are paid for by the Farmington Recreation Department.

