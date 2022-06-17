FARMINGTON — All Farmington Recreation Department swimming lessons are affiliated with the American Red Cross. The Red Cross recommends that level achievement classes begin at 6 years old. Therefore, we offer Mommy and Me and “Prep” Swim for younger children during the early afternoon at Hippach to facilitate the transition to future swim instruction.

The following is a list of levels recognized by the American Red Cross that will be taught this summer: Registration for all swim programs begins Monday, June 6

Parent and Child Level 1 – Age 6mo. < 4 (FRC) Level 2 – Fundamental Aquatic Skills (FRC)

Parent and Child Level 2 – Age 6mo. < 4 (FRC) Level 3 – Stroke Development (FRC)

Preschool Aquatics Level 1 – Ages 4 & 5 (WP) Level 4 – Stroke Improvement (FRC)

Preschool Aquatics Level 2 – Ages 4 & 5 (WP) Level 5 – Stroke Refinement (FRC)

Level 1 – Introduction to Water Skills (WP) Level 6 – Swimming and Skill Proficiency (FRC)

Mommy and Me – Only During Session 2 – Or Daddy and Me, or Nana and Me …. For youngsters and someone to assist and supervise them, this class will introduce children to water activity and safety. Up to 8 children and their supervisors will be placed in a class on Monday and Wednesdays or Tuesday and Thursdays for 2 weeks at the Fitness Center Pool from July 25 – August 5. 9-9:30 a.m. on M/W ages 6 mo. to 4 Mommy and Me Level 1 – SESSION 2 ONLY. Tues.& Thurs. from 9-9:30 a.m., ages 6mo. to 4 Mommy and Me Level 2 – SESSION 2 ONLY

If you do not feel comfortable actively assisting your child, it is recommended that they wait until they are old enough for “Prep” swim class. ONE CHILD PER SUPERVISOR

Wading Pool Program – More convenient times! DATES: SESSION 1 – July 11 to July 22, SESSION 2 – July 25 to August 5. DAYS: Monday through Friday AGES: 4 – 7

REGISTRATION:–FREE– to all children – Registration fees are subsidized by the Sumner P. Mills Trust Fund regardless of residence. The Farmington Recreation Department will offer two sessions of swim instruction for young children at the Wading Pool this summer. A lifeguard is in place during each class to ensure the safety of all participants.

Instructors will be on site each day to teach swimming no matter what! We do not allow children in the water during thunderstorms but the decision to bring a child to their scheduled lessons in poor or iffy weather conditions is left to the discretion of each parent.

Classes will be comprised of a maximum of 6 participants of similar age and ability. The Rec. Dept. will try to place children from the same family in the same class when possible.

The following is a proposed schedule for classes and free swim at the Wading Pool this summer:

11:40 – 12:10 Level 1 and Pre-K Level 1

12:15 – 12:45 Level 2 and Pre-K Level 2

12:50 – 1:20 Two additional classes available depending on current need

2:45 – 4:45 Free Swim – Ages 12 & under (Monday – Friday)

Please note: Adults may not exceed a 3 child to 1 adult supervisor ratio for the Free Swim period.

Sumner P. Mills Program – More convenient times!

DATES: SESSION 1, July 11 to July 22; SESSION 2, July 25 to August 5

DAYS: Monday through Friday. AGES: 8 (or Level 1 WP)to 18

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. $30, Out of Town Res. $40

Please Note – –FREE– for all level 1 & 2 swimmers! Registration fees are subsidized by the Sumner P. Mills Trust Fund regardless of residence. Payable to: Town of Farmington

This program offers American Red Cross recognized achievement levels in the swimming pool at the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center. The following class levels may change depending on the needs of those who enroll. Classes are limited to 10 swimmers and take place Monday – Friday at the following times: 9:35 – 10:20 a.m. Level 3 and Level 4 10:25 – 11:25 a.m. Level 2 and Level 5 & 6.

