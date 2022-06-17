AREA — In honor of the Feast of Corpus Christi (also known as the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ) on Sunday, June 19, parishes around Maine are planning outdoor Eucharistic processions and other special events (listed below) to celebrate the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist, recalling the institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper. The feast is often marked by Eucharistic processions, during which the Blessed Sacrament is carried in a monstrance through the church and into the streets. Many also spend time in Eucharistic adoration on the solemnity. Here is a list of special events confirmed for this weekend:

Farmington

A Eucharistic procession will be held at St. Joseph Church, located on 133 Middle Street in Farmington, immediately after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 19. Adoration will continue in the main church following the procession until benediction of the Blessed Sacrament at 4:45 p.m.

Jay

A Eucharistic procession will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, located on 1 Church Street in Jay, immediately after the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, June 18.

While the Last Supper is also commemorated on Holy Thursday, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ focuses solely on the gift of the Eucharist. The mood is also more joyous than that felt on Holy Thursday, the day before Christ’s passion and death. In the United States, the Feast of Corpus Christi is celebrated on the Sunday after Trinity Sunday. It serves as a sign of common faith, adoration, and acknowledgement that our worship of Jesus calls us to offer a pledge of undivided love and offering of ourselves to the service of others.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: