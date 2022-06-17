Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Please keep in mind, most of our animals come to us with very little information on what’s happened to them before they arrived here. All of our dogs and cats are wonderful in their own unique way, but we can only attest to behavior we’ve witnessed during their stay here at the shelter. When adopting an animal from us, be sure to ask for advice on how best to introduce him/her to his/her new environment to ensure the health, happiness, and safety of your new pet and any existing pets you may have—and then follow that advice. With a little time, patience, and wisdom, every shelter animal has the potential to be a loyal fur-ever friend!

Here are this week’s Pets of the Week!

Pickles is a two year old male Dachshund/Whippet mix, and he has this to say: “Hi I’m Pickles! I’m super sweet and cuddly although I’m a bit nervous when I first meet people. I love to snuggle up to my humans when I sleep, and I make a great cuddle buddy! I’m also really good at letting you know if there’s a stranger nearby. I love to run nonstop and I’m very fast! I love other dogs, but I can be a bit overwhelming sometimes as I love to play so much. I’d love to meet your current dogs and see if we can be friends! Cats excite me a bit too much, so I’d prefer a home without cats.

Mr. Hugs, is a senior male cat over seven years old and he is a sweet and mellow older gentleman that loves to hang out in windowsills and on cat trees. “I love to be everywhere that you are, so be prepared for a constant companion. I do have a history of sinus infections and from time to time I do require medical treatment for them.”

