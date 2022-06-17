REGION — Fifty-two undergraduate and graduate college students have started working in state, municipal and county offices through the 2022 Maine Government Summer Internship Program.

The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine administers the program that provides full-time, 12-week work experience to students who are Maine residents and scholars attending Maine colleges.

Thirty-seven interns are working in departments of Maine state government, including Education; Labor; Economic and Community Development; Environmental Protection; Finance; and Transportation. Thirteen are taking part in municipal and county internships in locations ranging from Houlton to Bridgton to Windham. Two more interns are placed with a regional planning commission and a nonprofit transportation planning agency.

The students’ educational backgrounds include law, business, government, communications, environmental studies, engineering, and economics. They’re utilizing knowledge and skills they’ve gained in higher education to work as GIS specialists, town manager assistants, law interns, data analysts, marketing and planning specialists, media content creators, and conservation assistants. Many have expressed interest in pursuing a career in government or public service.

The MCS Policy Center pairs each intern with a direct supervisor in the host agency, department or municipality. Students tackle assigned projects and provide their skills, enthusiasm and fresh approaches to issues facing departments and communities. Students gain professional work experience, networking opportunities, and insights into the functions of local and state governments.

Following are the local interns, in alphabetical order, as well as their hometowns, school attending, and placements.

Annabelle Collins of Jay, University of Maine; engineering/energy assistant, Maine Department of Defense Veterans and Emergency Management, Maine Army National Guard;

Erica Sanderson of Farmington University of Maine at Farmington; accounts payable application assistant, Department of Administrative and Financial Services, Division of Financial and Personnel Services.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: