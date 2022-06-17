Bismarck



BISMARCK, ND — Joseph Burdin, New Sharon, Maine, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Bismarck State College. “Students named to the President’s Honor Roll should be very proud of achieving this level of academic excellence. Not only does it represent their hard work this past semester, it opens the door to opportunities that will benefit them greatly moving forward,” says BSC President Douglas J. Jensen. Students must maintain at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.

Clark



WORCESTER, MA — Zack Blaine Mittelstadt, of Wilton, received a degree from Clark University during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22. Mittelstadt graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in management. The University awarded 577 bachelor’s, 489 master’s, and 25 doctoral degrees and conferred four honorary degrees during two ceremonies; graduates were urged to always ask questions, move forward with confidence, and have the moral clarity to make courageous and meaningful decisions.

President David B. Fithian, who received his degree from Clark in 1987 and is the first alumnus to lead the university, addressed attendees. Fithian implored the graduates to always be curious. “You came to Clark looking for answers – about subjects that interest you, about yourself, and about the world – and I hope you found some,” he said. “But as you leave here, I hope Clark has helped you to ask more, different, and better questions. Every question is a chance to hear something you may never have heard before. This iterative process of questions and answers is crucial to your lifelong journey of learning and will enrich your life at every stage along that path.”

Baldwin Wallace



BEREA, OH — Maighread Laliberte of Temple (04984), a graduate of Oxford Hills High School majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester. Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender.

St. Lawrence



CANTON, NY — Meghan Charles from Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and environmental studies. Charles attended Mount Blue High School. Henry Kearing from Carrabassett Valley ME graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in government. Kearing attended Carrabassett Valley Academy. More than 500 members of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2022 took part in the University’s Commencement ceremonies, which were held Sunday, May 22, at Newell Field House in Canton, New York.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: