JAY — On Wednesday, May 25, 12 fifth grade artists from Spruce Mountain Elementary School went on a walking field trip to have a special artist opening at Otis Federal Credit Union to see the community gallery where their art is on display.

Art teacher Tamara Lindsey was excited to be able to take the artists to the gallery and see their Rainbow Animal Paintings. Many students were greeted in the gallery by their parents and family members. Pierce Sencabaugh-Dyer’s family even gave each artist a carnation in celebration of the event. After photos were taken of the artists, the Credit Union treated the students to refreshments.

Students with art work on display are Destiny Bender, Adriaunna Williams, Maddox Ryder, Ayla Tibbetts, Maxium McDaniel, Olivia Anyone, Rogue Hatch, Jayda McDonald, Anna Moffett, Pierce Sencabaugh-Dyer, Melody Hubble and Cathryn Greenleaf.

“These students are an art teacher’s dream,” Lindsey said. “I am so very proud of all my students and what they have accomplished.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: