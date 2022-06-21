JAY — Monday, June 13, was a fun-filled day for students at Spruce Mountain Elementary School with the highlight seeing their principal getting dropped into a tank full of cold water.

Names were drawn of students who had shown kindness the previous week. Each student picked had three chances to hit the bulls-eye to send Principal Pat St. Clair into a water-filled tank.

“I have seen a lot of you throw,” he said. “I am going to stay dry!”

The first few students came close but St. Clair stayed on the bench. Finally a few students showed better marksmanship and hit the bulls-eye thus releasing the mechanism and plunging St. Clair into the cold water. It was almost more exciting for students to see the times the mechanism didn’t reset properly and he got dunked while trying to get back onto the seat.

Earlier in the day students rotated through face painting, lawn games, a bounce house, and a water slide. They also enjoyed a dance party and picnic lunch.

