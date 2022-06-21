Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Pat St. Clair reacts Monday afternoon, June 13, when the bulls-eye on a dunk tank is hit. Students at the Jay school who had shown kindness the previous week had their names drawn to have thee chances to dunk him. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

JAY — Monday, June 13, was a fun-filled day for students at Spruce Mountain Elementary School with the highlight seeing their principal getting dropped into a tank full of cold water.

SMES Principal Pat St. Clair flicks water towards students Monday afternoon, June 13. Students who had shown kindness had their names drawn to try to dunk St. Clair. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Names were drawn of students who had shown kindness the previous week. Each student picked had three chances to hit the bulls-eye to send Principal Pat St. Clair into a water-filled tank.

“I have seen a lot of you throw,” he said. “I am going to stay dry!”

The first few students came close but St. Clair stayed on the bench. Finally a few students showed better marksmanship and hit the bulls-eye thus releasing the mechanism and plunging St. Clair into the cold water. It was almost more exciting for students to see the times the mechanism didn’t reset properly and he got dunked while trying to get back onto the seat.

Daliliah Knight, a student at SMES in Jay enjoys a trip down the water slide Monday, June 13. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Earlier in the day students rotated through face painting, lawn games, a bounce house, and a water slide. They also enjoyed a dance party and picnic lunch.

Ashton Ortiz, a fourth grade student at SMES in Jay splash lands at the end of a water slide during the end-of-year field day Monday, June 13. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

