LIVERMORE — Ashley Langlin-Hebert led her first meeting as the new Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club president. She took the reins from Rene Grondin, the former president.

The new president had a lot to report and discuss with the members attending. Meetings are always the second Tuesday of each month during the riding season and the next meeting will be July 12, at 7 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center. Western Maine ATV Club meets the first Wednesday of each month and Canton Trail Riders meet on the fourth Monday of each month. All are welcome to attend the meetings.

Also at the last meeting, Trailmaster Paul Letalien tendered his resignation from his position and suggested that Dan Sleeper take on the job of trailmaster for the club. New rules are in place from the state regarding the width of ATVs; the maximum width is 65 inches and all of the trails and bridges in Livermore adhere to the 65 inch width.

The top news was her visit to a recent Livermore Selectpersons meeting, where she and Ryan Roy obtained permission for the club to sign and use five miles of the River Road as a local access trail. Once it is signed, riders will be able to ride from Cat’s Corner to the end of the Dixon Road and onto a short stretch of Strickland Ferry Road to connect to the River Road, from there riders can reach the bridge in Livermore Falls which will connect them to the Whistlestop Trail. From there, ATVs can ride north into Jay, Farmington, Wilton and even Temple. It gives riders a choice to return by way of the POW/MIA bridge to go to Canton and back into Livermore. (It was also noted that ice cream is available at either end or in the middle of the Whistlestop trail., Softie Delight, Bridge Street, Liv. Fls., Dutch Treat along Route 4 in Wilton and The Ice Cream Shoppe at 171 Wilton Rd, Farmington.)

Brian Milligan from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (MDACF) has been very helpful with information on reaching Tolly-Wolly from the River Road, which will require state permission. He also recommended the access trail signs be installed at every intersection along the five miles of the River Road.

Much labor has gone into the trail from the Crash Road to Meadowview in Canton. Beaver succeeded in building a well-constructed dam, which left a section of the trail in very deep water. Since the animals are such incredible engineers, about 10 members spent the June 11 work party lowering the water. Then, taking a tip from the MDOT, Dan Sleeper installed pipes in the largest dam and the water is much lower.

Maine Game Warden Harry Wiegman recently stopped some ATVs riding on Hathaway Hill Road and informed them that they can’t ride on that road. He has been keeping an eye on the local roads. This means there is no excuse for riding on roads not sanctioned by the town or club. Riders must wait until the River Road is legally signed before it can be utilized. The more help the club has, the sooner that can be done.

On July 2, there will be an ATV Club ride from Jay to Farmington to The Ice Cream shoppe. Anyone interested should meet at Bob Dalot’s home at 4 p.m. for a BBQ and a fire after the ride. Please bring a lawn chair if possible and a dish to share.

July 9, there is a ride from Jay to Temple. Meet at McDonald’s in Jay at 8 a.m.

