REGION — Fifty-two undergraduate and graduate college students have started working in state, municipal and county offices through the 2022 Maine Government Summer Internship Program.

The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine administers the program that provides full-time, 12-week work experience to students who are Maine residents and scholars attending Maine colleges.

Thirty-seven interns are working in departments of Maine state government, including Education; Labor; Economic and Community Development; Environmental Protection; Finance; and Transportation. Thirteen are taking part in municipal and county internships in locations ranging from Houlton to Bridgton to Windham. Two more interns are placed with a regional planning commission and a nonprofit transportation planning agency.

Nathan Couture of Manchester, University of Southern Maine; data warehouse assistant, Maine Judicial Branch, Administrative Office of the Courts;

Nathan Farnsworth of Auburn, Bryant University; strengthening our digital connection with the community intern, Town of Winthrop;

Gabrielle Low of Winthrop, University of Connecticut; workers’ compensation assistant, Department of Administrative and Financial Services, Office of Employee Health and Wellness.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: