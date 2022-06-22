FARMINGTON — Four recently-graduated high school seniors have been awarded $500 scholarships from the Franklin Memorial Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship Program. All awardees successfully demonstrated academic excellence, a strong motivation to pursue a health care career, and dedication to community service in their applications.

The awardees and their intended area of study and career aspirations include:

• Christy-Lynn Beaudoin will attend the University of Maine to major in biology with the goal of becoming a clinical laboratory scientist.

• Grace Bell will attend the University of Vermont to major in biochemistry with the goal of becoming a physician.

• Leah Gilbert will attend Providence College in Rhode Island to major in biology with the goal of becoming a physician assistant.

• Lily Emerson will attend Plymouth State College with the goal of becoming a registered nurse.

Seniors from Mt. Abram High School, Mt. Blue High School, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, and Spruce Mountain High School were all eligible for the scholarships.

