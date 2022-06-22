GREENE — Jessica “Jessi” Fortin and Paul Harnden, both of Jay, blended two families when they were married Friday evening, April 22, at Vista of Maine Vineyard and Cidery.

Performing the ceremony were Susie Millett of Jay and Rev. Margaret Proctor of Wilton.

Carrie Crockett served as maid of honor and Kyle Gammon was best man. Bridesmaids were Isabel Harnden, Jailinn Fortin, Emilie Feliciano-Tyler, Amalia Feliciano and Kristen Fournier. Groomsmen were Julian Frank, CJ Haskell, Elijah Gammon and Carl Beaudette.

Flower girls were Alana and Emma Harnden with Rylie Fortin and Stanley Harnden serving as ring bearers.

Jessi is the daughter of Kathi Kyes and Larry and Donna Bibeau. Paul is the son of Pamela Harnden and Nathan Harnden and Kandi Karkos.

