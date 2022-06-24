Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, the next is July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on June 24, the vets are making hamburgers on the grill with pasta salad and dessert $11 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

NORTH JAY — July 9 – Saturday – North Jay Grange #10 (corner of Rt. 4 and Rt. 17 in North Jay) is having a Food Sale and Indoor/Outdoor Sale. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. More good clothing for family, footwear, items, dolls, household and more! New Items coming in weekly. Always something different to see! FMI – 208-9225.

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is starting an outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in June, July and August.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space.

On Saturday, June 25, Nuclear Salad and Sagittarius Rising

This first concert features two of Farmington’s favorite local bands. Nuclear Salad is a trio of local musicians who draw inspiration anywhere from Jerry Garcia and John Prine to Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Their original music is a blend of folk and rock with a satirical edge. Band members include Ryan Jones on lead guitar and vocals, Peter Hardy on rhythm guitar and vocals, and Doug Reusch on violin.

Sagittarius Rising is twin sister duo Isabelle and Phoebe Rogers from Farmington, Maine. Together, they create uplifting original music inspired by nature and the imagination with vocal harmonies, guitar and percussion.

VIENNA — Seagrass Band will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Vienna Union Hall.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting viennaunionhall.org.

FARMINGTON — My Everyday Escape, the summer reading program at Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy Street, begins June 17 and ends August 11. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, or by email: [email protected]

Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source. They must keep track of their progress in order to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for all RSU#9 students and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Subway Sandwich Shop.

WELD — How an enslaved Black infant becomes soldier, and citizen of Weld, Maine. Thanks to the roots of Weld and Maine’s beginnings and the branches of Weld’s earliest families. Join Judy Granger, local genealogist & citizen historian, at the Weld Free Public Library, for three presentations & conversations. Monday, June 27, 6:30 p.m. Roots & Branches: this story’s beginnings; Wednesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., Margaret Cutt, servant to wife and mother; and Monday, August 15, 6:30 p.m., for the early abolitionists.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department is excited to announce that sign-ups are now open, for our Seventeen Summer Youth Programs! They include Camp Hippach Day Camp for third through seventh grade, Swim Lessons, Kinder Prep, Backyard Sports, MAD Science, Tennis, Flagg Football, Hippach Playground Storytime, Baseball Camp, Dynamic Knights Chess, Big Doodles Little Dudes, Nature Camp, Field Hockey Camp, Basketball Camp, Rock Crawlers Club, Pre-Season Soccer Camp, and Goodbye Summer Dance Camp. To know more about grades and ages of programs please visit Farmington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page or call 207-778-3464. We are also pleased to announce three Age 50 and UP “Forever Fit Programs”. These three are Book Worm Club, Beginners Art Class, and Game Time. Please call us with any questions and feel free to join. We look forward to serving our community this summer with a total of TWENTY Programs.

WILTON — Wilton Academy Alumni reunion Tuesday, July 12, at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Wilton Academy attendees, their spouses and guests are invited to attend. There will be a special menu for the dinner that will be served at 12:15 p.m. After a short program, there will be opportunities to visit with classmates. For more information, please call Barry Therrien at 207-897-2787.

