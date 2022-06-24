Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Please keep in mind, most of our animals come to us with very little information on what’s happened to them before they arrived here. All of our dogs and cats are wonderful in their own unique way, but we can only attest to behavior we’ve witnessed during their stay here at the shelter. When adopting an animal from us, be sure to ask for advice on how best to introduce him/her to his/her new environment to ensure the health, happiness, and safety of your new pet and any existing pets you may have—and then follow that advice. With a little time, patience, and wisdom, every shelter animal has the potential to be a loyal fur-ever friend!

Here are this week’s Pets of the Week!

King is a two year old pittbull mix and he has this to say, “Hello!! My name is King! I’m a very happy boy with lots of love for everyone I meet. I’ll follow you everywhere you go, and I love to give kisses and cuddles! I’m a gentle giant and walk well on leash. I would love to meet your current dog to see if we could be friends! However, I’m a bit too much for cats and would do best in a feline free home.”

Yuri, one to three years old is a sweet and affectionate guy who really loves his friends but can be very overwhelmed with strangers and loud noises. “I also have a bit of a heart murmur that you should be aware of. The perfect home for me would be a quiet home without a lot of strangers coming and going.

I get along really well with other cat social cats.”

« Previous

filed under: