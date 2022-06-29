As I referenced in an earlier column, a few years ago I had an experience during surgery that changed the direction of my life. This week I am expanding on that experience as a moment of wonderment.

During the times that, from a medical perspective, I was leaving consciousness, I remember feeling as though I was floating upward. I was relaxed, and there seemed to be a golden, white light everywhere. This golden light appeared to be the energy that carried me. At a certain point, I had to decide to keep floating upward or come back. I made the decision each time to come back. To this day, I have no idea how I made that decision.

I don’t believe I decided to come back; the decision was made for me. As I floated downward, I remained filled with the energy I absorbed during my experience. To this day, that energy has carried me through the many experiences I’ve had since. A drastic change was how I became more conscious of the world around me.

As I progressed through processing this change, which is indeed a process, I found myself acclimating to a new sense of wonderment. Despite my initial resistance, I sensed and gradually knew that I was adapting to this living in the sense of wonder. The difference it made in my life was from living passively to living actively and engaging with everything around me so that I became a part of everything instead of separating from everything.

What is “wonder”? Wonder is the acceptance that everything is possible. It is the experience we have when we see an image or idea that we can do nothing but express wonder at it. I have written of everything having a frequency. When we have this “wonder-full” experience, we raise our frequency. It is a real experience and becomes addictive, not in a medical but spiritual sense.

My newfound sense of wonderment is how I have come to accept experiences I hadn’t thought were imaginable, many of which others may feel impossible. Think of landing on the moon, the invention of 3-D printers, and flying cars. Many years ago, I had a car full of children when a blue truck drove out in front of us, the timing of which I knew would T-bone us. But instead, we saw it go through us without causing any harm and spoke of it in wonderment. They, too, still remember the experience.

This found wonderment is the act of allowing the conscious mind to work without fear in a capacity with which it is comfortable. As I’ve mentioned, I had begun an intense spiritual exploration before my surgery. Since then, the journey has become not easy but more effortless. I am continuing to learn at each step and trust the process. I am meeting more people who are on a similar journey.

The sense of wonderment I kept with me after my surgical experience was a gift, and I have chosen to accept that gift.

