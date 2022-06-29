Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, the next is July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Jay. For the Friday night take-out supper on July 1, the vets are preparing Salisbury steak, mashed potato, corn and honey bun cake for $12. July 8 will be stuffed chicken breast, mashed potato, peas, cranberry sauce and banana pudding for $12. July 15 will be vegetable lasagna, salad, bread and cream puffs for $12. The July 22 menu will feature pulled pork sandwich, beans, coleslaw and chocolate cake w/PB frosting for $13. On July 29 mac and cheese w/ham, salad and pineapple fluff will be served for $12.

Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Sale

NORTH JAY — Saturday, July 9, North Jay Grange #10 (corner of Rt 4 and Rt. 17 in North Jay) is having a Food Sale and Indoor/Outdoor Sale. 9 a.m. – 1p.m. More good clothing for family, footwear, items, dolls, household and more! New items coming in weekly. Always something different to see! FMI – 208-9225.

Advertisement

Music

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is starting an outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in June, July and August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space. Friday, July 15, Lauren Crosby and Darby Sabin

Hailing from an island in Maine, Lauren Crosby’s music is a pure creative expression of the North Atlantic. With hints of smoke and salt, her voice is deeply captivating, yet light with wit and life. A lobsterman’s daughter let loose in the modern world, Lauren’s old soul lends itself to the surrealism of her surroundings and everyday happenings. As a self-taught guitarist and singer, she enjoys blending classic rock, lyric-y folk, and vintage western.

Since she first stepped into the bar room at the age of fourteen to perform with the likes of the old fishermen and shipyard workers, At sixteen, she was invited to perform with folk singer Jonathan Edwards, and since then, has a long list of well-to do artists she has opened for or performed with, including: Drake White, Assembly of Dust, Shawn Mullins and LISSIE.

Darby Sabin is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sharing “Folk, Soul and Bluesy Rock n’ Roll from the Foothills of Western Maine” with audiences worldwide. Darby’s songs evoke an emotional journey for all listeners. From the lows of mourning her father’s passing, young heartbreak and hopelessness, to the highs of confidence, new love and empowerment, Darby shares stories that come from a young life concentrated with experience.

Reading

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — My Everyday Escape, the summer reading program at Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy Street, begins June 17 and ends August 11. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, or by email: [email protected]

Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source. They must keep track of their progress in order to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for all RSU#9 students and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Subway Sandwich Shop.

Pomp Russell

WELD — How an enslaved Black infant becomes soldier, and citizen of Weld, Maine, thanks to the roots of Weld and Maine’s beginnings and the branches of Weld’s earliest families. Join Judy Granger, local genealogist & citizen historian, at the Weld Free Public Library, for presentations & conversations. Wednesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., Margaret Cutt, servant to wife and mother; and Monday, August 15, 6:30 p.m., for the early abolitionists.

Youth



FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department is excited to announce that sign-ups are now open for our Seventeen Summer Youth Programs! They include Camp Hippach Day Camp for third through seventh grade, Swim Lessons, Kinder Prep, Backyard Sports, MAD Science, Tennis, Flagg Football, Hippach Playground Storytime, Baseball Camp, Dynamic Knights Chess, Big Doodles Little Dudes, Nature Camp, Field Hockey Camp, Basketball Camp, Rock Crawlers Club, Pre-Season Soccer Camp, and Goodbye Summer Dance Camp. To know more about grades and ages of programs please visit Farmington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page or call 207-778-3464. We are also pleased to announce three Age 50 and UP “Forever Fit Programs”. These three are Book Worm Club, Beginners Art Class, and Game Time. Please call us with any questions and feel free to join. We look forward to serving our community this summer with a total of TWENTY Programs.

Reunion

WILTON — Wilton Academy Alumni reunion Tuesday, July 12, at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Wilton Academy attendees, their spouses and guests are invited to attend. There will be a special menu for the dinner that will be served at 12:15 p.m. After a short program, there will be opportunities to visit with classmates. For more information, please call Barry Therrien at 207-897-2787.

filed under: