FARMINGTON — A Canton man is accused of sexually assaulting a mother and sexually abusing her daughter, both adults, on June 24. The mother was taken to a Farmington hospital with injuries.

Thomas E. Williams, 46, was arrested by Jay police Sgt. Russell Adams on Tuesday on one count of Class A gross sexual assault against the mother, and a Class D charge of unlawful sexual contact against the daughter. A conviction on the Class A charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. A conviction on the Class D charge is punishable by a maximum 364 days and up to a $2,000 fine.

According to Adam’s affidavit filed in a Farmington court, Williams is an acquaintance of the mother. Both women told Williams to stop.

Judge Thomas Nale appointed attorney Jeffrey Wilson to represent Williams.

Assistant District Attorney Ellex Loper requested Williams bail be set at $2,500 or $1,500 and a supervised release agreement.

She told the court that as far as she can tell Williams has no criminal record.

Defense attorney Curtis Rice reiterated that Williams has never been charged with anything. He has no money to make bail with, Rice said. Being in jail has increased his anxiety, and he is not allowed to take his medicine for anxiety, he said.

He helps his mother with chores and lives with and takes care of someone who has cancer. He is also self-employed, doing cleaning and maintenance, he said.

Williams was surprised to learn of the charges, because he thought it was consensual. Rice asked for Williams’ bail to be set at personal recognizance with a supervised release agreement.

There are two victims and both said no, Loper said. One went to the hospital, she added.

Nale set the bail at $2,500 with no third party money allowed.

Williams next court date is Sept. 19.

Williams remained in the Franklin County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bail.

