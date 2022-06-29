Husson



BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Husson University.

Bailey N. Pullen of Canton is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Accounting program.

Thomas Christopher Howe of Carrabassett Valley is enrolled in the Undeclared program.

Maso Shink of Jay is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Healthcare Management and a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program.

Natalie C. Luce of Jay is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program.

Hunter Joseph Whitney of Jay is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Anneka M. Dubord of Livermore is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Avery Michael Pomerleau of Monmouth is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.

Keegan Hunter Austin of Rangeley is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Colby Garrett Emery of Winthrop is enrolled inBachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Lindsay Elaine Letourneau of Winthrop is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program.

Students who make the Dean’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Susquehanna



SELINSGROVE, PA — Katelynn Ladd of Readfield was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Ladd, of the Class of 2024, is majoring in creative writing and English with a focus in publishing and editing.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

