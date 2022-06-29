AUBURN — The Maine Wood Carver’s Association is holding its first Show and Competition since 2019 on August 13 in Auburn. Doors will open to the public at 9 a.m. on August 13, and the show will close at 2:30 p.m. There is no set admission fee to attend the show, but donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.

The Show and Competition is open to the public and is designed to showcase the skills of Maine wood carvers from all levels of experience. Anyone can enter woodcarvings into the show, which will then be rated by a team of judges. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in the skill levels of Youth, Novice, Intermediate, Open, and Master Carver.

Prizes will also be awarded for the Best in Show Winner and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by popular vote. In addition to the prizes, ribbons are also awarded within a broad range of categories for first, second, third place and honorable mention.

For more information about the show rules, categories of carving, skill levels, and entry fees, please visit https://mainewoodcarvers.com/upcoming-shows-and-events.

This year, the Maine Wood Carvers Association is partnering with the Woman’s Literary Union to hold the show in the beautiful and historic Foss Mansion at 19 Elm Street in Auburn. The many hand-carved features of the woodwork within the mansion will create an amazing backdrop for the woodcarvings on display.

For more information about the mansion, please visit https://www.womansliteraryunion.org/about-the-foss-mansion. Parking is available on-street and at nearby parking lots.

We expect there to be a lot of amazing woodcarvings on display at this event. Please join us to see what this talented group has done with their last two years of downtime! You won’t be disappointed!

