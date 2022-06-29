LIVERMORE FALLS — Dive into Summer Reading Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities at Treat Memorial Library! Track your reading online at treat.beanstack.org or request a reading log at the library. For every book or ½ hour you read, you earn a non-perishable food item for the food bank. Plus, solve our ocean themed mystery for a chance to win a treasure chest!

Watch for clues on our Beanstack site, Facebook, and at the library every Thursday during Summer Reading. Solve our puzzles, put the clues together, and become a marine detective this summer! Look out for clues every Thursday in July!

We’ve gone overboard with ocean themed events this month! Join us to create a masterpiece on Octopus’s Garden Paint Night, July 7 at 6 p.m. See what you can spy with your little eye (maybe some treasure!) during our Pirate Scavenger Hunt on July 14 at 6 p.m. Conduct some marine science experiments on Ocean Science Night on July 21 at 6 p.m. All events are free and open the public, as well as outside and weather permitting. Our rain date for any events missed is July 28 at 6 p.m.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time outdoors at the library (weather permitting). Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities. Each Story Time will include a take home craft. Story Time status will be updated every Wednesday morning on Facebook as outdoor or online!

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, July 14 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing the classic play 12 Angry Men as part of our Count on Books series (books with numbers in the title). Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Find out our latest favorites from our shelves with Bonkers for Books, our biweekly recommendation video on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites Saturday, July 9 and Saturday, June 23 this month.

Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, July 5th in observance of Independence Day.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

