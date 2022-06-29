FARMINGTON — The Board of Directors of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is pleased to announce the appointment of Kendra Baker as the next executive director. Kendra, who lives in Jay with her husband Kenneth, has a depth of experience with the organization and passion for the mission, making her a perfect fit for the role.

“I am excited for this leadership opportunity at United Way of the Tri-Valley Area,” Baker noted. “This new position not only allows for growth in my career with UWTVA, but also allows me to focus even more on my passion of helping to make our community healthier, stronger, and united.

“I am eager to continue growing the great successes that Lisa Laflin has brought to this organization, as well as addressing the challenges. I appreciate all the continued and new support during this transition and look forward to this opportunity.”

Baker joined United Way in 2015 and over the past seven years has held multiple positions, including most recently Director of Operations. She has overseen all aspects of the organization’s financial systems, managing the day-to-day operations and activities; diversified organizational revenue by increasing participation in the Corporate Champion Circle; and created and implemented new events that have increased the organization’s visibility. In addition, Baker is the brainchild behind new programs at United Way, including the Hope Fund which in the last five years has provided more than $61,000 in support to 474 area youth and two non-profits in the region.

Baker knows the people and communities she serves. Past employment with Franklin-Somerset FCU, Camden National Bank, Work First Inc. and LEAP provides her with a wealth of contacts and insight to the opportunities and challenges of the region.

Baker holds a variety of certifications ranging from financials of banking, and medical terminology to ethics in the workplace. She is a graduate of Coastal Carolina Community College and Mt. Blue High School.

While living in Jay, Baker and her husband raised four children. Empty nesters now, they continue to live in Jay and volunteer in the community.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.

