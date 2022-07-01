CHESTERVILLE — Two generations of Boardman musicians will convene at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House on Thursday July 14, beginning at 7 p.m.

The singing, songwriting and guitar playing of Anguid (Aidan Boardman), a Maine native now living in Brooklyn will be featured along with the traditional-style fiddling and singing of his father Greg Boardman, based in Lewiston. The performance will be a mix of solo performances and duos in which the two artists musically support one another.

Aidan Boardman’s musical projects, including Dreamt and anguid, have taken him from frequent studio sessions to record both his own songs and to enhance those of his many connections to frequent cross-country touring. Before much of this activity his skills landed him guitar accompaniment gigs with the Pineland Fiddlers including trips to Ireland and Turkmenistan. His music can be heard at anguid.bandcamp.com and facebook.com/anguidanguid.

Greg Boardman is a longtime performer of Maine roots music, having co-founded both the East Benton Fiddlers Convention, celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer on July 31, and Maine Fiddle Camp, established in 1994. The Maine Arts Commission recognized Boardman many years ago as a Master Traditional Artist.

The suggested donation for this concert is $15 at the door. The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville, Maine. The vintage 18th century building is well-liked by Maine performers and audiences alike and is ADA accessible. For more information visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 207-779-0660.

