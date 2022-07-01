VIENNA — The Vienna Union Hall is pleased to announce an upcoming rocking good time when Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations take the stage on Saturday, July 9 beginning at 7 p.m.

The beautifully restored Union Hall on 5 Vienna Mountain Road will be overflowing with the hot dancing beat of Pat Colwell and his band as they bring their powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music to this unique small-town venue.

Pat and the Soul Sensations are a 100% Old School Revue complete with outstanding singers and horns as they blast your socks off with a mix of Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, The Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Staple Singers and the Queen of Soul herself – Aretha Franklin.

Pat and his band promise to bring an instant Soul Train party that features the History of Soul Music wrapped up in fun for one and all. This promises a high-energy, rockin’ good time.

Tickets for this soulfully good time are available through the Vienna Union Hall website (viennaunionhall.org/arts-and-events) for $20 or on the day of the show for $25 – but you should not wait too long to pick up your tickets for this incredible musical event.

The Vienna Union Hall is one of central Maine’s hidden treasures and is pleased to be back with a full season of music and theater. Upcoming events include the Vienna Woods Players performance of David Ives one-act plays, the music of Aztec Two-Step 2.0, Gospel music with Archie, John, Paul, and James, as well as an evening of dance with the Bearnstow Dancers. For more information about our Hall and upcoming events – visit our website (viennaunionhall.org)

Please note – for the protection of the band and audience, we require that everyone wear an appropriate mask while indoors. Proof of Covid vaccination may be requested.

