JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that Chris Bouchard has been hired as the new President/CEO as of June 13, 2022. He succeeds Roland Poirier, who has been serving as Interim President/CEO since December of 2021. Bouchard will lead OTIS Federal Credit Union in its continuing objective to provide its membership with excellent, personal service and to serve the local community.

Of this change in leadership, Poirier commented, “We are grateful to be bringing Chris on board at OTIS Federal Credit Union. His extensive financial experience will be a great asset, and I am eagerly looking forward to the future of the Credit Union under this new leadership.”

Bouchard comes to OTIS from Dirigo Federal Credit Union, where he held the position of Chief Operations Officer. Bouchard’s qualifications include leadership positions at investment companies as well as banking institutions, where he led strategic initiatives and processes in different areas, ranging from contact centers to deposit and loan operations. His over twenty years of proven experience in successfully managing business operations and initiatives as well as his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Maine made him an ideal candidate for the role of CEO.

The interview process for the CEO position was highly competitive; however, Bouchard’s qualifications and character stood out to the Board as being an excellent fit for OTIS FCU. Duane Lake, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said of hiring Bouchard, “Chris not only met but exceeded what we were looking for. We found his background in financial operations and history of successful leadership to be impressive, and his community involvement and desire to help others truly represented the qualities OTIS Federal Credit Union has always stood for.”

Bouchard was honored to accept the position and said, “Having served in the financial services industry for my entire career, I have grown to have a strong appreciation for service and commitment. As a lifelong resident of Maine and credit union member, I understand the important role credit unions play in meeting the financial needs of our members and delivering a strong commitment to the communities in which we serve.” Addressing OTIS members directly, he then stated, “The future is bright for OTIS FCU. We look forward to building lasting relationships with you … delivering the products and services you need to continue your journey, with the exceptional service you have come to know and expect from OTIS.”

Bouchard is passionate about youth development. In his spare time, Bouchard volunteers as Vice President for Auburn Suburban Baseball and Softball, where he is also the Minor Division Baseball Director. He also volunteers with Special Olympics of Maine and is a Maine Credit Union League Audit & Finance Committee member. He currently resides in Auburn with his wife and their three sons.

