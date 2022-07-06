LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, announced its summer office hours.

Lewiston Office (8 Falcon Road): Office hours in Lewiston are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. If you have a specific concern, we encourage you to make an appointment by calling SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010. The Caregiver Support Group meets on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., no appointment needed. Most services are free and open to the public.

Wilton Office (284 Main Street): Office hours in Wilton are available by appointment. Call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010 to schedule an appointment for Tuesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays 1:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. The Caregiver Support Group meets on the first Thursday of each month from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and no appointment is needed. Medicare support is available by appointment on the third Thursday of the month between 9 a.m. and noon.

Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been improving the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, SeniorsPlus provides statewide services with an emphasis on Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties for core services (ie nutrition and information and assistance) that support independent living, healthy aging, and fight isolation. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. In 2021, SeniorsPlus served more than 10,000 individuals and fielded 185,000 phone inquiries.

