Meals

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on July 8, the meal will consist of stuffed chicken breast, mashed potato, peas, cranberry sauce and banana pudding. $12. July 15, there will be vegetable lasagna, salad, bread and cream puffs. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, July 16, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Homemade Baked Beans, 2 Steamed Red Hot Dogs, Cole Slaw, Dinner Rolls and Berry Pie. The price will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, July 14 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190. To place an order or for more information please call one of the above numbers.

Sale

NORTH JAY — On Saturday, July 9, the North Jay Grange #10 (corner or Rt 4 and Rt. 17 in North Jay) is having a Food Sale and Indoor/Outdoor Sale. 9 a.m. – 1p.m. More good clothing for family, footwear, items, dolls, household and more! New Items coming in weekly. Always something different to see! FMI – 208-9225.

Reunion

WILTON —Wilton Academy Alumni reunion Tuesday, July 12 at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Wilton Academy attendees, their spouses and guests are invited to attend. There will be a special menu for the dinner that will be served at 12:15 p.m. After a short program, there will be opportunities to visit with classmates. For more information, please call Barry Therrien at 207-897-2787.

Music

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is starting an outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in June, July and August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space. Friday, July 15, Lauren Crosby and Darby Sabin will perform. Lauren Crosby’s music is a pure creative expression of the North Atlantic. Darby Sabin is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sharing “Folk, Soul and Bluesy Rock n’ Roll from the Foothills of Western Maine” with audiences worldwide. Darby’s songs evoke an emotional journey for all listeners. Darby shares stories that come from a young life concentrated with experience.

FARMINGTON — John Moore has been working to bring shows home to Farmington with concerts at the Amphitheater but this is the first summer the Whistlestop Concert Series has been in full swing. On July 22, Bob Marley will bring his unique brand of Maine humor to the stage, Spencer and the Walrus Saturday, July 30, Ward Hayden and the Outliers August 20 and Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets. The Amphitheater Stage is located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema.

Reading

FARMINGTON — My Everyday Escape, the summer reading program at Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy Street, begins June 17 and ends August 11. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, or by email: [email protected] Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source. They must keep track of their progress in order to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for all RSU#9 students and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Subway Sandwich Shop.

Pomp Russell

WELD — How an enslaved Black infant becomes soldier, and citizen of Weld, Maine. Thanks to the roots of Weld and Maine’s beginnings and the branches of Weld’s earliest families. Join Judy Granger, local genealogist & citizen historian, at the Weld Free Public Library, for three presentations & conversations. Monday, June 27, 6:30 p.m. Roots & Branches: this story’s beginnings; Wednesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., Margaret Cutt, servant to wife and mother; and Monday, August 15, 6:30 p.m., for the early abolitionists.

