Pets of the week at the Franklin County Animal Shelter are Marigold and Snuggles. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. Dog adoptions are by appointment only. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule.

Marigold, is a 1 to 3 year old female: Hello I’m Marigold! I’m a cheerful little lady who loves toys and to play. Catnip is definitely my favorite thing, but I love people too. I enjoy being pet and getting loved on by people, so I’d love to go to a home with lots of love and catnip toys!

Snuggles, is a 10 month old German Shepherd, English Mastiff, Rottweiler, Great Dane mix. Hi! I’m Snuggles! I’m a very tenderhearted man and once I know you’re safe I’ll love you unconditionally. I love giving hugs and kisses as I’m very affectionate. When I first got here, I was very scared, and I still take a little time to trust new people. My ideal home would be gentle and patient and know how to use positive reinforcement training.

Children frighten me so I need a home without them, but I would love to meet your current dog if you have one to see if we can be friends.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: