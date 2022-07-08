CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Join us for a powerpoint presentation on Friday, July 15, at 4:30 p.m. in the Begin Family Community Room at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center

Nick Lund is Advocacy & Outreach Manager at Maine Audubon, where he helps pass legislation and other policies to protect Maine’s wildlife and habitat. He’s also a writer, appearing in Audubon Magazine, the Washington Post, Portland Phoenix, National Parks, the Maine Sportsman, and Down East, and recently publishing The American Birding Association Field Guide to the Birds of Maine and The Ultimate Biography of Earth.

He’ll talk about the unique and fascinating birds found around Carrabassett, from the valley floor to the top of Sugarloaf. There will be time for questions and refreshments. Call 237-3535 for more information.

