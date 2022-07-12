NEW SHARON — A Farmington woman received minor injuries Monday when her car drifted off Mile Hill Road to the right, struck several trees and ended up on its roof, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Chasya Silvestre, 31, who was alone in the vehicle, was driving a 2019 Honda north on the road, also known as state Route 27, police said.

The northbound lane was closed down for about 45 minutes, Nichols wrote.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel responded but Silvestre was not taken to the hospital.

Lt. David Rackliffe and Sgt. Ryan Close responded to the crash reported just after 5 p.m. They were assisted at the scene by New Sharon Fire Rescue Department.

