DURHAM, NH — Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors. The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester.

Rylee Saunders of Jay, earning Highest Honors; Rebecca Fogg of Turner, earning High Honors; Rebekah Davis of Turner, earning High Honors; Laura Ireland of Wayne, earning High Honors; Nora Conrad of Winthrop, earning Highest Honors; Alexis Emery of Winthrop, earning Highest Honors and Hannah McLaughlin of Winthrop, earning Highest Honors

