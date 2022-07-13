LIVERMORE — At the July 10 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung were “A Mighty Fortress is Our God”, “I Sing the Mighty Power of God” and “Stand Up and Bless the Lord”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “What Ticks You Off?” and reading the scripture from Jonah 4:1-11. Pastor Bonnie began by asking what does it take to get each of us riled up in life. She gave some examples on what gets people upset. Then she asked if anyone gets upset with God. If they pray for something and feels that God let them down.

God gave an assignment to Jonah and Jonah didn’t want to do it. All Jonah needed to do is to go to Nineveh and tell them that God wanted to forgive them if they repented. Because Jonah didn’t like the Ninevites, Jonah wanted them to feel God’s wrath, but the Ninevites did repent and God said He wouldn’t punish them. Jonah got really mad that God chose not to send His wrath on them that he went away and sat outside of the Nineveh so he could see what God was going to do it. Jonah wanted it destroyed, but God had other plans. God had a plan for Jonah.

This story about Jonah and the large fish really isn’t about Jonah being rebellious, or even about Nineveh’s repenting, the story is about God’s heart for His creations. In this story we learned that God has passion for each of us. The scripture in chapter 4 begins with God’s compassion for all of us. Jonah was upset that God didn’t do what he wanted Him to do. Jonah wanted Nineveh destroyed, but because they repented, God saved them. Sometimes, we want the people who hurt us, to pay for what they did to us. God tells us that it is not our place to act out for revenge, but only His. God forgives us when we repent of our sins, we should want that for our enemies also. God doesn’t take orders from anyone, not even Jonah.

As Jonah moves out of the city limits, he sets up camp and makes a shelter for himself. It starts to become hot and God provided a vine with a broad leave on it to shade him from the hot sun. For once, Jonah is happy. Then God sends a worm to eat the plant so there is no shade for Jonah. He gets mad again at God. Jonah is mad at God because the plant is no longer there to shelter him from the hot sun. Jonah’s problem is that he is putting more value on the plant than he is on God. How many times do we put more value on things in this world, than the unsaved? Jonah became obsessed with the death of the plant, then the people of Nineveh. God is concerned about all people, He created everyone and He doesn’t want to see anyone perish into Hell.

The ending is not what Jonah says, but what God says. God is showing His compassion to all people and wants everyone to come to Him. Many times, we look at ourselves so differently than God sees us. We need to look at each other as God does. Our way of thinking would be changed into a loving and compassionate way of looking at others. Our lives should reflect God’s love to all people, including our enemies. God wants His children to have compassion, concern, to act out the passion through reflection and to share all that God has done for each of us, especially, Jesus’ death and resurrection so no one will perish and all will find the glory in God.

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting canned pasta for the Food Pantry in the month of July. No Bible study this coming week. Vacation Bible School begins July 11 – 15 from 6 – 8 p.m. This year’s VBS theme is “The Big Fish Bay” for ages 4 – 12 years old. July 17th – Quarterly Business Meeting after church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

filed under: