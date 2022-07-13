LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, will offer Living Well for Better Health, a workshop for adults who are interested in learning how to better manage their chronic conditions. Living Well for Better Health will be held Tuesday, July 12, running through Tuesday, August 16, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The workshop is free of charge and is open to anyone residing in Maine. Call 1-800-620-6036 or email: [email protected] for more information and to register.

Living Well for Better Health is designed for anyone living with one or more chronic health conditions. Participants learn how to set and achieve weekly goals, read food labels, increase physical activity, deal with difficult emotions, and communicate with healthcare providers.

Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been improving the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, SeniorsPlus provides statewide services with an emphasis on Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties for core services (ie nutrition and information and assistance) that support independent living, healthy aging, and fight isolation. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. In 2021, SeniorsPlus served more than 10,000 individuals and fielded 185,000 phone inquiries.

