FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition is hosting an adult COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics in Franklin County in July. Vaccines are provided at no cost, and all are welcome.
The schedule is as follows: Wednesday, July 20, 1-3 pm at Jay Town Office, 340 Main Street in Jay
People over the age of 50 can now get a second booster dose 4 months after their first booster dose to further increase their protection.
Individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory. For additional information visit, fchn.org/hcc-covid
