ANDOVER — Selectmen voted Tuesday to have employees at the town transfer station immediately stop burning materials in the burn pit, after a resident complained of the smell of paint.

They also plan to ask the employees to attend next Tuesday’s selectmen meeting to explain what materials may and may not be burned there.

The man reporting the odor said he took a video of the “trash (and) all kinds of stuff piled up in the burn pit,” and the smell reached his home when the wind blew in that direction.

Selectman Joe Luce said he was at the transfer station recently and told the attendant that state law allows only certain materials to be burned there.

Board Secretary Lynda Airhart said the transfer station has a large sign listing items that can’t be burned.

In another matter, selectmen voted to post openings for an assistant librarian and two substitutes for the Andover Public Library. Library Director Janet Farrington asked that they be posted as soon as possible.

Assistant Librarian Michael Dolloff is resigning Aug. 6, she said.

Applications are available at the Town Office, Airhart said.

Selectmen also received a complaint from a resident about potholes on South Arm Road, saying people could be seriously hurt and their vehicles damaged.

Chairman Brian Mills said he would notify Road Commissioner Mark Farrington, adding officials need notification of such problems and given 24 hours to fix the problem.

In another matter, selectmen picked six names from a hat to see if any are interested in mowing Grimaldi Field on Route 120 in exchange for the hay. Those who are must have liability insurance.

“If none of them want to do it, then obviously the town will continue to do it,” Mills said.

