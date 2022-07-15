SACO — The Maine Field Hockey Association’s 13th Annual Maine Field Hockey Festival will take place on Saturday, July 16 at Thornton Academy in Saco. 31 high schools from across Maine will compete in 30-minute 7v7 games from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

The highlight of the day will be the McNally Senior All-Star game taking place on Dr. Paul S. Hill Jr. Stadium’s turf at noon. Seniors who were named to the 2021 MFHA All-State team will face off representing the north and south.

Pennsylvania-based Longstreth Sporting Goods will be on-site all day selling tons of field hockey apparel and equipment. Shoppers are asked to supply their own bags.

Concessions will also be available. Admission for spectators is as follows and proceeds will be donated to Camp Sunshine, https://www.campsunshine.org/: $5 for adults; $3 for students; $15 family.

North Team: Eva Stevens, Mt. Blue High School; Aleshia Raymond, Foxcroft Academy; Bayley Casavant, Central High School; Madison Shorey, Belfast Area High School; Cecilia Miller, Lewiston High School; Reagan Seekins, Belfast Area High School; Lauryn Brown, Orono High School; Madelyn Arsenault, Old Town High School; Ainsley Carr, Hermon High School; Francesca Caccamo, Messalonskee; Alaina Lambert, Winslow High School; Greta Marchildon, Mount Ararat High School; Lexi Thibodeau, Old Town High School; Grace Hall, Belfast Area High School; Gracie Moore, Maine Central Institute; Autumn Freeman, Mountain Valley; Leah Pushard, Gardiner Area High School; Rayna Barnard, Dexter Regional High School.

South Team: Micaela Jacob, Massabesic High School, Mary Duffy, Massabesic High School; Emily Jacobs, Massabesic High School; Sage Works, York High School; Camden Jones, Fryeburg Academy; Savanna Harvey, Greely High School; Emma Burnham, Bonny Eagle High School; Cassandra Walsh, Yarmouth High School; Sarah Hare, Windham High School; Samantha McGrath, Kennebunk High School; Chloe Bush, Falmouth High School; Lillian Finley, Scarborough High School; Maddie Perkins, Winthrop High School; Averi Baker, Hall-Dale High School; Julia Head, Telstar High School; Lily Clifford, Morse High School; Sadie Tirrell, Lake Region High School; Eve Martineau, Leavitt Area High School; Jaelyn Crocker, Boothbay Reg. High School; Kyla Havey, Freeport High School; Megan Nason, Leavitt Area High School; Jill McSorley, Biddeford High School.

filed under: