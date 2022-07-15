Car Shows

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, July 24, August 13 and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are August 4, September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on July 15, there will be vegetable lasagna, salad, bread and cream puffs. $12. On July 22, they will be serving pulled pork sandwich, beans, cole slaw and chocolate cake w/PB frosting. $13. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday July 23 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Also featuring Christmas in July Sale Tables ready to shop.. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

INDUSTRY —Yard Sale/Craft Fair/Bake Sale on Saturday, August 13 at the Industry Town Hall from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. It is sponsored by the Industry Community Kitchen to benefit ECU Heat Program. Space rental is $10 with an inside table provided by us or weather permitting you can rent space outside and bring your own table and canopy. Call Vicci @ 778-6722 for more info and space rental reservations.

Music

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is starting an outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in June, July and August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space.

Friday, July 15, Lauren Crosby and Darby Sabin will perform. Hailing from an island in Maine, Lauren Crosby’s music is a pure creative expression of the North Atlantic. Darby Sabin is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sharing “Folk, Soul and Bluesy Rock n’ Roll from the Foothills of Western Maine” with audiences worldwide.

FARMINGTON — John Moore has been working to bring shows home to Farmington with concerts at the Amphitheater but this is the first summer the Whistlestop Concert Series has been in full swing. On July 22, Bob Marley will bring his unique brand of Maine humor to the stage, Spencer and the Walrus Saturday, July 30, Ward Hayden and the Outliers August 20 and Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets. The Amphitheater Stage is located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Brad White in concert at the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will sponsor White in concert and it is FREE! White is a two-time Grammy nominee and has recorded more than a dozen vocal, piano and saxophone albums, as well as a composer of many original songs.

Early in his Music Ministry, White traveled with the Blackwood Brothers Quartet and was known as their “lightning-fingered” pianist. He also has a very fine Baritone voice.

Brad has been seen on T.V. programs such as the Gaither Homecoming and Tammy Wynette and Friends. His showmanship and piano arrangements are exciting and inspirational. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show.

Reading

FARMINGTON — My Everyday Escape, the summer reading program at Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy Street, begins June 17 and ends August 11. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, or by email: [email protected] Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source. They must keep track of their progress in order to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for all RSU#9 students and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Subway Sandwich Shop.

Carnival

LIVERMORE FALLS – First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls is having their second annual festival, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 25 Church St. in Livermore Falls. The excitement and the enthusiasm is contagious, the anticipation is growing! Such is the atmosphere at the First Baptist Church when the Festival Committee meets to prepare for the Annual Festival! Busy, creative minds and capable bodies working to complete the parking area and the Church Sanctuary for four hours of games, food, entertainment and fun for all who attend, and, it’s free entry, with free popcorn and water! The Festival Committee is proud to announce the following attractions: Members of the VFW Color Guard will open the festival with the presentation of the colors. There will be a bounce house & slide, an obstacle course, a tunnel, basketball hoop, a dunk tank, a pie raffle, a silent auction and vendors. Games will include: ball toss, ring toss, cornhole toss, cup cake walk, wheelbarrow race, and duck game. Food will include, for a small charge: hot dogs, cotton candy, sno cones, and a baked goods table. The weather promises to be beautiful. The Festival promises to be filled with joy, laughter and great fun for the whole family, so come and join us as you make happy memories on a warm July day!

Pomp Russell

WELD — How an enslaved Black infant becomes soldier, and citizen of Weld, Maine. Thanks to the roots of Weld and Maine’s beginnings and the branches of Weld’s earliest families. Join Judy Granger, local genealogist & citizen historian, at the Weld Free Public Library, for presentations & conversations. Wednesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., Margaret Cutt, servant to wife and mother; and Monday, August 15, 6:30 p.m., for the early abolitionists.

