LIVERMORE — Amber Delaney Parker graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Maine, Orono on May 6, 2022 with a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Rylee Delaney graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on May 14, 2022 as valedictorian of her class, with a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics and a minor in Environmental Studies.
Their proud parents are Rick and Sarah Delaney of Livermore.
