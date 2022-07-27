Emmanuel
BOSTON, MA — Christina Roy of Readfield has made Emmanuel College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
