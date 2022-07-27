READFIELD — The Readfield Historical Society (RHS) annual Wine & Cheese Social will kick off Readfield Heritage Days on Friday, August 12, from 5 – 7 p.m. Guests can tour the RHS museum and meet others with like interests. Refreshments will include wine, sangrias, non-alcoholic beverages, cheeses, and an array of delectable appetizers and sweet treats. Several books and items of a historical nature will be available for purchase in the RHS gift shop, including those authored by Dale Potter-Clark, who will be available to sign her books and to answer questions. A new display, “Summers in Readfield,” will be on view that evening as well. The event is for new and established RHS members. Dues can be paid at the door: $10 annual, $5 for seniors and lifetime dues $100. This event is sponsored by the Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union.

On Saturday, August 13 a history walk of Readfield Depot village will be led by Dale Potter-Clark 10-11:30 a.m. Participants should meet at RHS, 759 Main St. by 10 a.m. The RHS building will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and a rotating slide show of old Readfield Depot village photos will be on display during that time. Evelyn Potter will be on hand to share some memories of “the Depot” where she was born in 1930. Melanie Lanctot will be the docent on duty for the day.

Readfield Historical Society (RHS) was founded in 1985 to preserve the rich history of Readfield, Maine and its people. FMI about RHS contact (207) 377-2299 or [email protected] Visit RHS on Facebook for updates and posts of local historical interest. The RHS museum and archives at 759 Main Street is open on Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and by appointment until Labor Day weekend.

