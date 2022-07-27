JAY — A local man was injured Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving hit soft shoulder on state Route 133, skidded across the road and rolled over, police Sgt. Russell Adams said Wednesday.

John Wiese, 30, who was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck, was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with non-life-threatening injuries, Adams said.

The truck broke into pieces with the cab separating from the truck frame, he said. It landed on the grass in front of a former chicken barn. The crash was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Jay Police Officer Constantino Zenteno is the primary investigating officer. He was assisted by other officers and Jay Fire Rescue at the scene.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: