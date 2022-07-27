LIVERMORE FALLS —Livermore Falls Gazebo, at 2 Main Street in Livermore Falls, has lots of free music to share with the public. Dimes and Friends will perform from 6 – 8 p.m., weather-permitting Wednesdays July 27, August 10 and 24, sept. 7 and 21.

Thursdays, Jul 28, August 11 & 25 and Sept. 8, the music will be provided by Sugar and Spice. They perform roadhouse country, country, rock and roll plus other genres of music.

On Friday’s, July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19 & 26, warm up your vocal cords with Linda & Friends (Karaoke)

Taking the stage on Mondays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, Sept. 5, 12, 19 & 25 will be Stained Grass, a bluegrass band with an interesting repertoire of music.

And to round things off, Spruce Mountain Community Band performs occasionally each summer.

Please bring your own comfy lawn chairs. There is no smoking or vaping in proximity of musicians and guests. Most performances are from 6 to 8 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

