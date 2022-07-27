FARMINGTON — A Strong woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of aggravated forgery in connection to using a $100 counterfeit bill at a store in Avon in February.

Justice Julia Lipez sentenced Heather Suffoletto, 35, to two years in prison, suspending all but six days. She also received 18 months of probation in District Court. She will serve the jail time over three weekends.

Sgt. Ryan Close investigated the theft complaint involving the counterfeit $100 bill that was used at Valley Brook Variety on Rangeley Road in Avon, Nichols said in February.

It is believed that Suffoletto tried to pass the fake bill at the White Elephant in Strong store first before trying at the Avon store, Close previously said.

Lipez also banned Suffoletto from going to the White Elephant and Valley Brook Variety.

