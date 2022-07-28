LIVERMORE FALLS —Nomination papers for an elected selectman’s position will be available Monday at the town office.
The papers are due back Sept. 9.
Nixon Ortiz was elected June 14 to a two-year term on the board but resigned July 1.
The election will be held at the same time as the gubernatorial election on Nov. 8.
The elected person would finish the remainder of the two-year term.
